Rome's 'aa-' ICL reflects our opinion of its very positive liquidity, strong economic base, low contingent liabilities, and prudent management with a track record of solid budgetary performance. It also factors in our expectation that the province will manage to post surpluses after capital expenditure (capex) in the coming years, and reduce its currently high debt burden by 2014.

We anticipate that Rome will continue to undergo delays in transfers from the Region of Lazio (BBB+/Negative/--). We estimate that Lazio's subsidies to Rome, mainly for vocational training, will account for 20% of the province's operating revenues in 2012. In addition, we consider that the province will continue to suffer from the ongoing recession in Italy for the rest of this year. Specifically, the weakening economy is whittling down Rome's main tax bases. Foremost among these is the car registration tax, which we believe will dwindle owing to contracting car sales. Competition from other provinces, which have not yet adapted their own fiscal regulation on the car registration tax despite recent national legal changes, will also take its toll on this tax.

We believe these constraints are mitigated by Rome's decision to raise the car registration tax, our assumption that the central government will take action to avoid differing fiscal regulations among provinces, and our view that in 2013 the province will likely apply determined belt-tightening measures. Consequently, under our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we anticipate compound annual growth rates in operating revenue and operating expenditure of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively.

Under our base-case scenario, which underpins the ICL at 'aa-', we foresee the following for Rome:

-- Operating margins at about 11% on average in cash terms during 2012-2014;

-- Surpluses after capex moving to roughly 4% of total revenues in 2013-2014; and

-- Debt burden declining to around 130% of operating revenues (from 178% at year-end 2011).

We also anticipate a gradual reduction in cash holdings because we think Rome will continue to cover some delayed transfers from Lazio in advance.

We could lower the ICL to 'a+' under our downside scenario. This might occur if the province's revenues grew less than we expect due to a stronger-than-expected drop in the car registration tax or increasing delays in transfers from Lazio, if Rome posted substantial deficits after capex, or if we revised our assessment of Rome's liquidity to "positive" from very positive.

Liquidity

Rome's liquidity is very positive, according to our criteria. We consider the province's access to external funding to be satisfactory.

Average monthly cash holdings for Rome were EUR193 million in the period from June 2011 to June 2012. Adjusted monthly cash holdings amount to 2.9x debt service payments scheduled for the following 12 months, by our estimates. Moreover, the province can easily access, in our view, credit lines from its treasury bank UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The province has so far not made use of this option, given its traditionally high cash position.

At the end of 2011, Rome's cash holdings totaled EUR167 million compared with EUR279 million in 2009. In our view, the province's cash holdings may continue to decline in 2012-2014 while remaining consistently higher than annual debt service--around EUR70 million in 2013--for the following reasons:

-- Rome collects tax revenues regularly on a monthly basis, which allows managers to efficiently plan treasury needs. The monthly track record of cash holdings shows little volatility.

-- The province traditionally experiences large delays in cashing in central and regional operating and capital transfers owing to Lazio's weak liquidity position. We don't think these delays will substantially increase in the coming years, however.

-- We assume that the province will rein in capital spending over time to avoid unexpected treasury gaps.

We estimate that Rome's adjusted payables amounted to around 200% of total revenues at the end of 2011. However, a large portion of these are related to capital investments, which are co-funded by regional and state funds and will take a long time to complete. Consequently, we believe that a large amount of these payables will materialize only in the long term and will not be fully funded by the province, but also by other government tiers.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Rome mirrors that Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the rating on Rome, all other things being equal, if we further lowered our ratings on Italy.

As Rome has an ICL of 'aa-', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which this would weaken by five notches below the current rating of 'BBB+'. Consequently, we would be more likely to lower the rating on Rome following a downgrade of the sovereign than as a result of any lowering of the province's ICL within the outlook horizon.

We see no upgrade potential at this stage because we do not believe that the current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs allow any Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. If, in the context of our base-case scenario, we revised the outlook on Italy to stable, we would likely take a similar action on Rome.

