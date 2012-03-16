German stocks - Factors to watch on February 22
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. ------------- 16-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
equipment, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. (ENH), a Germany-headquartered provider of enterprise communications-related technology and solutions, reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
ENH's business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's relatively weak operating margins and volatile customer demand, owing to the discretionary capital spending of its customers and variations in sales cycles. In addition, ENH faces significant competitive pressures from larger industry players in the dynamic and volatile enterprise communications market. These factors are partly offset by ENH's position as a leading provider of communications systems, applications, and services for enterprise customers, with leading market shares in Europe, particularly in Germany, and Brazil. Furthermore, the company's large and diverse customer base helps to somewhat reduce variations in demand. ENH can also benefit from increasing demand for network infrastructure upgrades, due to migration to Internet Protocol (IP)-based services and increased demand for capacity related to unified communications and collaboration solutions.
The financial risk profile is constrained by our anticipation of negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the near term, due to high restructuring costs and the company's low operating margins. In addition, ENH's very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross debt figures, reflect the company's weak profitability. This is partly offset by ENH's adequate liquidity position and our expectation that ENH could improve its FOCF to about break-even levels in fiscal 2013 (ending on Sept. 30).
ENH is a joint venture between the former enterprise communications business of Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+; 49% ownership) and assets from private equity investor The Gores Group (not rated; 51%). We do not factor in any support from Siemens AG into the rating on ENH, primarily because we do not expect Siemens to remain a long-term owner and due to ENH's lack of explicit financial support from Siemens.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's administration plans to consider almost all illegal immigrants subject to deportation, but will leave protections in place for immigrants known as "dreamers" who entered the United States illegally as children, according to official guidelines released on Tuesday.