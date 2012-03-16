UPDATE 2-China home price growth cools for 4th straight month as gov't curbs bite
* Beijing prices stayed flat from Dec (Adds quotes, background, policy context)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 - CREL CDO delinquencies rose slightly in February to 13.4% from 13.2% in January, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings. In February, asset managers reported 13 new delinquent assets.
Similar to last month, multiple interests in the same matured balloon loan comprised the largest portion of new delinquencies. A-notes secured by the Cadillac Fairview retail mall portfolio, which matured last month, were contributed to three different CDOs managed by two separate asset managers.
New delinquent assets consisted of the following:
--Six new matured balloon loan interests;
--Three term defaults;
--Two repurchased assets; and
--Two new credit impaired securities.
Offsetting these new delinquencies, eight assets were removed from the index in the month, including two assets disposed of at a loss.
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:
'here'
* Beijing prices stayed flat from Dec (Adds quotes, background, policy context)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Northern Trust Corp has deployed a new blockchain-based system built with International Business Machines Corp to record information on transactions involving private equity funds, in one of the first commercial deployments of the nascent technology.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------