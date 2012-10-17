Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 08-Mar-2011
EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB/WatchD 25-Mar-2011
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)