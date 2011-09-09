(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Narita International Airport Corp.'s (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY20 billion series 10 domestic senior secured straight bonds due Sept. 17, 2021. The bonds carry a coupon rate of 1.094%.

NAA owns and operates Narita International Airport. Standard & Poor's assesses the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), excluding any likelihood of extraordinary government support, to be 'a', based on the company's excellent business risk profile. The 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating on NAA incorporates the SACP as well as our view of there being a "very high" likelihood that Japan's government would extend timely and sufficient extraordinary support to NAA in the event that it was to suffer financial distress.

