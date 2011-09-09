(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' debt rating to the series five JPY10 billion unsecured, subordinated bonds issued by Chiba Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) due Sept. 27, 2021. The bonds carry a special clause stipulating that advanced redemption is possible on Sept. 27, 2016. The 'A-' subordinated debt rating is one notch lower than the long-term credit rating on Chiba Bank, reflecting the subordination of the notes.

The ratings on Chiba Bank reflect its strong business franchise in Chiba Prefecture; stable financing base underpinned by solid small-lot deposits from individuals; adequate capitalization by international standards; adequate asset quality; and profitability that is slightly low by international standards but high compared to local banks.

As of March 31, 2011, Chiba Bank's consolidated assets totaled JPY10.5 trillion, ranking it second among Japan's regional banks in terms of asset value (operating bank basis). Due to Chiba Prefecture's proximity to Tokyo and the urbanized industrial structure of the prefecture, loan demand within Chiba is strong. Also, the percentage of residential mortgage loans and loans to small and midsize enterprises to total loans is high, and the mortgage loans and loans are diversified in small lots. The bank's stable financing base is underpinned by solid deposit balances, with small-lot customer deposits, mainly from individuals. Chiba Bank's ratio of net nonperforming loans to total loans and ratio of credit-related costs to loans show that its asset quality is adequate. Its capitalization is strong in terms of quality and volume compared to other Japanese banks, and is on par with 'A' rated overseas financial institutions. Although Chiba Bank's profitability is slightly weak by global standards, it remains high compared to that of major Japanese banks.

On the other hand, Chiba Bank's core operating profit is declining, and this acts as a constraint on the ratings on the bank. The decline is due to nationwide sluggish loan demand and low interest rates. At the same time, the ratings are also constrained by high interest rate risk in its banking book due to bond investments, particularly in Japanese government bonds, and high risk from stock market fluctuations.

