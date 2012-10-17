Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings says that the announced changes to JPMorgan Liquidity Funds' two euro sub-funds will not have any impact on their 'AAAmmf' ratings. The changes aim at adapting the funds' structural features to a potential further move of euro short-term rates into negative territory, which would ultimately also push euro money-market funds (MMF) into posting negative yields.

Negative MMF yields stemming from the short-term market rate environment would not be a negative rating factor per se for Fitch-rated MMFs, including for those rated at 'AAAmmf', as the agency indicated in a comment dated 18 September 2012 (see 'Fitch: Potentially Negative Euro Yields Won't Impact MMF Ratings' at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch recognises that MMFs yields are to be consistent with prevailing safety and liquidity costs, commensurate with alternative high-quality short-term instruments. The agency also highlights that Fitch MMF ratings are and must remain a ranking of funds on the basis of their liquidity, market and credit risk profile.

The JPMorgan Liquidity Funds' board of directors has decided to make share class amendments and to update the investment objectives for both the JPMorgan Euro Government Liquidity Fund and the JPMorgan Euro Liquidity Fund, two sub-funds of JPMorgan Liquidity Funds, a Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV managed by JP Morgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Investment Management Inc, subsidiaries of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The share class changes include the closure of the existing distributing (dist.) share classes and the creation of new (flex dist.) share classes, which will pass on potential negative yields resulting from a negative short-term rate environment to investors by redeeming an appropriate number of shares. Through this mechanism, the net asset value of the share classes is still aimed at being kept stable at the initial subscription price per share. In a positive yield environment, the (flex dist.) share class will behave similarly to the existing (dist.) one.

Investors in the existing (dist.) share classes may switch into either the new (flex dist.) or the accumulating share classes of the sub-funds. Alternatively, they may also elect to redeem their shares.

Adjustments to the sub-funds' investment objectives introduce explicitly the notion of relativity to prevailing money market rates.

JPMorgan Liquidity Funds - Euro Liquidity Fund's and JPMorgan - Euro Government Liquidity Fund's money market fund ratings were affirmed at 'AAAmmf' on 30 January 2012. Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from the funds' administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund ratings.

At end-August 2012, the two sub-funds had EUR4.3bn and EUR13.8bn in assets under management, respectively.