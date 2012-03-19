(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Munich Re's ('AA-' /Stable) proposed issue of hybrid securities an expected rating of 'A(exp)', in line with Fitch's standard notching practices. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The issue is part of Munich Re's active capital management and takes into account the refinancing of the company's current outstanding bonds. Munich Re has recently announced a tender for the outstanding EUR1.7bn hybrid bond at 6.750% coupon, callable 21 June 2013 with a maturity date of 21 June 2023. The issue is expected to temporarily slightly increase Munich Re's financial leverage. Munich Re's financial leverage ratios are expected to remain within a range that is compatible with the group's rating level.

The proposed issue will first be callable in 2022 with a final maturity date in 2042. The securities will pay a fixed annual coupon for 10 years until the initial call date. Unless the bonds are called at that time, the interest rate will convert into a floating rate, payable quarterly and based on three-month Euribor plus a margin including a 100 basis points step-up. The notes are subordinated to senior creditors and are deferrable at the option of the issuer, subject to a 'dividend pusher' clause with a look-back period of six months.

The hybrid has been prepared for Tier 2 own funds eligibility according to the Solvency II regime as currently proposed. According to Fitch's methodology, this hybrid will classify as 100% capital within Fitch's risk-based capital model and will classify as 100% debt regarding Fitch's financial leverage calculations.