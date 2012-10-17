Rationale

The rating actions on ESKOM follow similar actions on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 12, 2012. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

The actions on ESKOM are in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), and reflect our unchanged opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood of the South African government providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ESKOM in the event of financial distress. The rating actions also reflect ESKOM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is unchanged at 'b'.

Our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of ESKOM's:

-- "Very important" role as the dominant electricity provider in South Africa. In our view, ESKOM plays an important role in meeting key economic, social, and political objectives of the government; and

-- "Integral" link to the South African government, reflecting its full ownership of ESKOM and the explicit support provided through guarantees on debt and a capital injection.

The SACP of 'b' on ESKOM continues to reflect our opinion of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The SACP also reflects ESKOM's full ownership by the South African government, which continues to provide strong ongoing support during the company's investment program through measures including a dividend moratorium, an equity loan injection, and guarantees on debt.

Constraints on ESKOM's business risk profile are:

-- The company's significant exposure to coal prices and supply;

-- Operational underperformance and poor profitability in recent years, although these are improving; and

-- Lack of full and timely adjustments in tariffs to reflect rising input costs.

In addition, the company's South African rand (ZAR) 453 billion investment program up to 2017 is mostly debt-funded, introduces material execution risks, and will tie up capital in the coming years.

These weaknesses are partly offset by our view of the company's strategic importance as South Africa's dominant provider of electricity, and presence in all parts of the electricity value chain. Further support derives from the presence of an independent regulator that sets tariffs for ESKOM's revenues over three-year pricing periods, thereby improving the transparency of earnings.

ESKOM's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our view of the company's weak stand-alone credit metrics over the medium term, despite significant ongoing government support. This is because cost-reflective tariffs are being implemented only gradually. Furthermore, a key constraint on ESKOM's financial risk profile, and ultimately on its SACP, is the scale of its funding requirements.

Liquidity

We assess ESKOM's overall liquidity as "adequate", as defined in our criteria. In our assessment, we factor in the potential for extraordinary liquidity support from ESKOM's sole shareholder, the Republic of South Africa, should it become necessary.

In our assessment, projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines) exceed projected uses (mainly necessary capex, debt maturities, and dividends) by less than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

On March 30, 2012, ESKOM had a cash balance and marketable securities of ZAR41.4 billion, which provide a degree of cushion to absorb the company's large spending requirements over the next 12 months. The company expects this cash balance, together with committed loan disbursements from development finance institutions and export credit agencies, to cover all spending requirements until at least April 2013. These spending requirements include all operating and capital costs, and short-term debt maturities.

We anticipate that ESKOM's liquidity position will remain under pressure for the next three to five years as it completes a massive and ambitious capex program to increase electricity capacity in South Africa. However, we note that ESKOM has agreed with the South African government a comprehensive and sustainable funding package of ZAR300 billion. Of this, about 78% had been secured as of March 31, 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa. A downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of ESKOM.

We see limited potential for an upgrade at this time because, according to our GRE criteria, even if we were to revise the SACP upward, this may not affect the overall ratings on ESKOM. This assumes that there is no change to the ratings on the sovereign or to our assessment of ESKOM's link to and role for the government of South Africa.

Any changes in the assumptions supporting our view of ESKOM's link to and role for the government of South Africa could trigger a review of our assessment of the likelihood of government support. A weakening in our assessment of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is likely to lead us to lower the corporate credit ratings on ESKOM, unless we consider that its SACP has strengthened significantly.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.

Senior Secured Debt BBB BBB+

Senior Unsecured Debt BBB BBB+

Ratings Affirmed

ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

South African National Scale zaAA/--/zaA-1 zaAA/--/zaA-1