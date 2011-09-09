(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 09 -
-- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Germany-based operating
holding Franz Haniel has materially deteriorated over
the past few weeks.
-- Restoring the LTV ratio may prove testing in light of
uncertainty about European financial markets.
-- We are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Franz Haniel on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
placed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings on Germany-based operating holding Franz Haniel & Cie
GmbH (FHC) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that FHC might
not restore its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 35% in a timely
manner. An LTV ratio of 35% is our current guidance for the
'BBB-' rating.
FHC's LTV ratio has materially deteriorated over the past
few weeks because of weak equity markets.
FHC's investment portfolio is highly concentrated on its
two main investments, Germany-based retailer Metro AG
(BBB/Stable/A-2) and Europe's largest drug distributor
Celesio AG (CLSGn.DE) (not rated), which together represent
approximately three-quarters of the portfolio's value.
Since June, Metro's and Celesio's share prices have declined
by about 30%. At end-August 2011, we estimate that the market
value of FHC's portfolio had fallen to EUR6.4 billion (assuming
stable unlisted asset values compared with June 30, 2011, and
including a limited amount of intercompany debt from affiliated
subsidiaries). Assuming current outstanding parent company net
debt of about EUR2.6 billion (reported figure on June 30, 2011),
the current LTV ratio is about 40%. This is well above our
maximum threshold for the rating, and a substantial
deterioration from about 30% in June 2011.
FHC may have difficulty in restoring its LTV ratio in the
near term, in our view. Economic uncertainty in the Eurozone
suggests that a marked rebound in equity prices is unlikely,
while subdued macroeconomic perspectives cast some doubts about
the value FHC could raise through divestment. FHC's willingness
to sell also remains to be tested. There have been no major
changes in the company's portfolio since our previous review in
July 2010.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next
three months, after discussing with management and receiving
more in-depth information on the company's financial policy and
potential deleveraging path. We could affirm the ratings if FHC
can demonstrate a satisfactory plan to achieve the required
credit metrics through corporate actions. In contrast, we could
lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the company does
not demonstrate a clear path toward restoring its credit metrics
and if LTV remains in the region of 40%.
