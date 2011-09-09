(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Germany-based operating holding Franz Haniel has materially deteriorated over the past few weeks.

-- Restoring the LTV ratio may prove testing in light of uncertainty about European financial markets.

-- We are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on Franz Haniel on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based operating holding Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH (FHC) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that FHC might not restore its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 35% in a timely manner. An LTV ratio of 35% is our current guidance for the 'BBB-' rating.

FHC's LTV ratio has materially deteriorated over the past few weeks because of weak equity markets.

FHC's investment portfolio is highly concentrated on its two main investments, Germany-based retailer Metro AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) and Europe's largest drug distributor Celesio AG (CLSGn.DE) (not rated), which together represent approximately three-quarters of the portfolio's value.

Since June, Metro's and Celesio's share prices have declined by about 30%. At end-August 2011, we estimate that the market value of FHC's portfolio had fallen to EUR6.4 billion (assuming stable unlisted asset values compared with June 30, 2011, and including a limited amount of intercompany debt from affiliated subsidiaries). Assuming current outstanding parent company net debt of about EUR2.6 billion (reported figure on June 30, 2011), the current LTV ratio is about 40%. This is well above our maximum threshold for the rating, and a substantial deterioration from about 30% in June 2011.

FHC may have difficulty in restoring its LTV ratio in the near term, in our view. Economic uncertainty in the Eurozone suggests that a marked rebound in equity prices is unlikely, while subdued macroeconomic perspectives cast some doubts about the value FHC could raise through divestment. FHC's willingness to sell also remains to be tested. There have been no major changes in the company's portfolio since our previous review in July 2010.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, after discussing with management and receiving more in-depth information on the company's financial policy and potential deleveraging path. We could affirm the ratings if FHC can demonstrate a satisfactory plan to achieve the required credit metrics through corporate actions. In contrast, we could lower the ratings, most likely by one notch, if the company does not demonstrate a clear path toward restoring its credit metrics and if LTV remains in the region of 40%.

