UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ESKOM Holdings SOC Ltd. -------------------------------- 17-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 296463
Mult. CUSIP6: 296464
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
13-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR8 bil zero cpn bnds due 08/18/2027 BBB 17-Oct-2012
ZAR7.5 bil zero cpn bnds due 12/31/2032 BBB 17-Oct-2012
ZAR2 bil zero cpn due 12/31/2018 BBB 17-Oct-2012
EUR500 mil 4.00% nts due 03/07/2013 BBB 17-Oct-2012
US$1.75 bil 5.75% nts due 01/26/2021 BBB 17-Oct-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts