Sept 09 - In our view, SME Bank continues to remain a core
entity in the Vnesheconombank (VEB) group because of its
importance in implementing VEB's mandate to develop
infrastructure for lending to small and midsize financial
institutions in Russia.
-- SME Bank also benefits from a high likelihood of
extraordinary support from the federal government.
-- We are therefore affirming our ratings on SME Bank.
-- The stable outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB, and
reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary support from VEB.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it
affirmed its foreign currency 'BBB/A-3' and local currency
'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Russia-based OJSC Russian
Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank;
formerly Russian Bank for Development). The outlook is stable.
The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is
core to its 100% owner, State Corporation The Bank for
Development and Foreign Economic Affairs
(Vnesheconombank) (VEB, foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local
currency BBB+/Stable/A-2). In addition, we classify SME Bank as
a government-related entity that benefits from a high likelihood
of extraordinary support from its ultimate owner, the Russian
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency
BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). Accordingly, we
equalize the ratings on SME Bank with those on the parent.
SME Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we
assess at 'b+', benefits from regular capital injections from
VEB and a sustainable funding profile. The bank focuses on
lending to small and midsize regional banks and other financial
institutions. This exposes it to high counterparty and sector
concentration risk, limits its earnings power, and creates
uncertainty about the bank's medium-term financial strategy.
These factors constrain its SACP.
SME Bank's status as a "core" entity is supported by its
very close integration into the VEB group following a merger in
August 2008. The bank performs one of VEB's strategic policy
mandates of the Russian government: to develop the
infrastructure needed to boost lending to small and midsize
enterprises (SMEs) throughout the country. VEB closely oversees
the drafting and implementation of SME Bank's financial plans.
SME Bank is likely to account for about 4% of the VEB group's
capital by the end of 2011.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support is based on our assessment of:
-- SME Bank's "important" role in implementing the state's
public policy in the development of the small and midsize
enterprise (SME) sector; and
-- Its "integral" link with the Russian Federation.
The state's dominant indirect ownership and its funding of
the bank's operations will, in our view, continue at least over
the next five to 10 years.
The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB, and reflects
our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary support from VEB. SME Bank plays an important role
in implementing its owner's role in developing infrastructure
for SME funding.
Should the link between the SME Bank and VEB remain
unchanged, the ratings and outlook on SME Bank will likely
follow the trajectory of the ratings and outlook on VEB.
We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the
VEB group weakens, unless it receives additional direct
government support. Given its mandate, we do not expect to see
government support or the bank's stand-alone credit profile
strengthen greatly in the medium term.
