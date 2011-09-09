(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 09 - In our view, SME Bank continues to remain a core entity in the Vnesheconombank (VEB) group because of its importance in implementing VEB's mandate to develop infrastructure for lending to small and midsize financial institutions in Russia.

-- SME Bank also benefits from a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the federal government.

-- We are therefore affirming our ratings on SME Bank.

-- The stable outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB, and reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from VEB.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it affirmed its foreign currency 'BBB/A-3' and local currency 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Russia-based OJSC Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank; formerly Russian Bank for Development). The outlook is stable.

The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is core to its 100% owner, State Corporation The Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank) (VEB, foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2). In addition, we classify SME Bank as a government-related entity that benefits from a high likelihood of extraordinary support from its ultimate owner, the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). Accordingly, we equalize the ratings on SME Bank with those on the parent.

SME Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'b+', benefits from regular capital injections from VEB and a sustainable funding profile. The bank focuses on lending to small and midsize regional banks and other financial institutions. This exposes it to high counterparty and sector concentration risk, limits its earnings power, and creates uncertainty about the bank's medium-term financial strategy. These factors constrain its SACP.

SME Bank's status as a "core" entity is supported by its very close integration into the VEB group following a merger in August 2008. The bank performs one of VEB's strategic policy mandates of the Russian government: to develop the infrastructure needed to boost lending to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) throughout the country. VEB closely oversees the drafting and implementation of SME Bank's financial plans. SME Bank is likely to account for about 4% of the VEB group's capital by the end of 2011.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of:

-- SME Bank's "important" role in implementing the state's public policy in the development of the small and midsize enterprise (SME) sector; and

-- Its "integral" link with the Russian Federation.

The state's dominant indirect ownership and its funding of the bank's operations will, in our view, continue at least over the next five to 10 years.

The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on VEB, and reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from VEB. SME Bank plays an important role in implementing its owner's role in developing infrastructure for SME funding.

Should the link between the SME Bank and VEB remain unchanged, the ratings and outlook on SME Bank will likely follow the trajectory of the ratings and outlook on VEB.

We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the VEB group weakens, unless it receives additional direct government support. Given its mandate, we do not expect to see government support or the bank's stand-alone credit profile strengthen greatly in the medium term.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004