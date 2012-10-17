Oct 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) SA's (HSBC PB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with a Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-' and Support Rating at '1'. Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings and will no longer provide analytical coverage for HSBC PB.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Fitch is withdrawing the ratings because, in line with the simplification of the group's business structure, HSBC PB will no longer be participating in the rating process as a separate legal entity. As such, Fitch will not have sufficient information to maintain ratings on HSBC PB. In addition, HSBC PB is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. However, Fitch will continue to assess HSBC Holdings plc's ('AA'/Negative; HSBC or HSBC group) wealth management franchise as part of its public rating for HSBC.

RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

The affirmation of HSBC PB's IDRs and Support Rating is driven by Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support from HSBC group in case of need. HSBC PB is viewed by Fitch as a core subsidiary of HSBC group, and consequently, HSBC PB's IDRs are equalised with those of HSBC Holdings plc according to Fitch's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

The Negative Outlook mirrors that on HSBC Holdings plc.

RATING DRIVERS - VR

HSBC PB's VR reflects its well-established private banking franchise, strong liquidity and funding position, and adequate capitalisation in light of heightened exposure to operational and reputational risks inherent in the bank's business model. It also takes into account HSBC PB's large loan book compared with most of its private banking peers, although the risk appetite and management of the loan book is prudent.

HSBC PB, based in Geneva, is the holding company for a substantial part of HSBC group's global private banking business. It is regulated on a consolidated basis by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA and indirectly by the UK Financial Services Authority.