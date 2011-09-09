UPDATE 1-German air force focused on oil leak after latest Airbus A400M glitch
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
Sept 09 Peri-Werk Artur Schwoerer GmbH & Co. KG.
* Moody's upgrades Peri to Baa3 from Ba1, Outlook stable
* Unclear if new technical issue for troubled programme (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Several advocacy groups have sued the Trump administration over the president's executive order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.
LAGOS, Feb 8 Pirates have kidnapped seven Russians and one Ukrainian after attacking the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean off the coast of Nigeria, the Russian embassy said on its official Twitter account.