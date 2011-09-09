(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Balaji
Greentech Products Limited (BGPL) a National Long-Term Rating of
'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also
assigned BGPL's INR132m term loan a 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating.
The ratings reflect BGPL's limited track record of
operations, high financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) and
its significant customer concentration, with its top three
customers accounting for over 85% of its FY11 revenue.
The ratings however draw comfort from management's vast
experience and the company's growth prospects in the domestic
compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) market, driven by increased
consumer awareness and government initiatives. The ratings also
factor in Fitch's expectation of continued support from BGPL's
sponsor (49% shareholder) - Balaji Amines Ltd ('Fitch
A-(ind)'/Stable), till its operations stabilise. Balaji Amines
provided unsecured loans of INR29m to BGPL in FY11.
BGPL plans to sell CFLs through the Clean Development
Mechanism (CDM) of United Nations Framework Convention on
Climate Change and expects the CDM project approval by end-FY12.
Positive rating guidelines include stabilisation of BGPL's
operations leading to financial leverage improving to below 3.5x
and interest coverage (EBITDA/Interest) exceeding 2x, and CDM
project approval. Negative rating guidelines include the
company's financial leverage exceeding 5.5x or interest coverage
declining to below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
BGPL, a Hyderabad-based company, started operations in
August 2009. It manufactures CFLs for original lamp
manufacturers like Crompton Greaves and Nippo
, and also sells its own brand of lamps 'Zora'. In FY11,
BGPL's revenue was around INR285m, EBITDA margin was 10.8%,
financial leverage was 9.2x, and interest coverage was 1.5x.