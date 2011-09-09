(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Balaji Greentech Products Limited (BGPL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned BGPL's INR132m term loan a 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect BGPL's limited track record of operations, high financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) and its significant customer concentration, with its top three customers accounting for over 85% of its FY11 revenue.

The ratings however draw comfort from management's vast experience and the company's growth prospects in the domestic compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) market, driven by increased consumer awareness and government initiatives. The ratings also factor in Fitch's expectation of continued support from BGPL's sponsor (49% shareholder) - Balaji Amines Ltd ('Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable), till its operations stabilise. Balaji Amines provided unsecured loans of INR29m to BGPL in FY11.

BGPL plans to sell CFLs through the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and expects the CDM project approval by end-FY12.

Positive rating guidelines include stabilisation of BGPL's operations leading to financial leverage improving to below 3.5x and interest coverage (EBITDA/Interest) exceeding 2x, and CDM project approval. Negative rating guidelines include the company's financial leverage exceeding 5.5x or interest coverage declining to below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

BGPL, a Hyderabad-based company, started operations in August 2009. It manufactures CFLs for original lamp manufacturers like Crompton Greaves and Nippo , and also sells its own brand of lamps 'Zora'. In FY11, BGPL's revenue was around INR285m, EBITDA margin was 10.8%, financial leverage was 9.2x, and interest coverage was 1.5x.