Overview

-- We note fiscal slippage in Israel because of lower government revenues, although in our view recent austerity measures and current growth levels should ensure that debt ratios modestly improve in the medium term.

-- While the upcoming elections temporarily raise uncertainty over fiscal planning, we believe any incoming government will continue to pursue prudent macroeconomic and fiscal policies.

-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel at 'A+/A-1'. We are also affirming our local currency ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that there is sufficient political will to prevent a sizable increase in the government's debt burden, and that major security risks will be contained.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the State of Israel at 'A+/A-1'. We also affirmed the local currency ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at 'AA'.

Rationale

On Oct. 9, 2012, the Israeli government announced early elections, to be held on Jan. 22, 2013, because of the failure to agree on a budget. The budget dispute occurred after the most contentious austerity measures had already been agreed. These are expected to raise government revenues by more than 1% of GDP (namely, a 1% increase in VAT effective Sept. 1, 2012 and an income tax increase from Jan. 1, 2013). Strong polling numbers, the government's focus on foreign policy issues and the preference for outlining specific expenditure cuts after an election apparently motivated the government to return to the ballot box.

While this may seem reminiscent of the frequent turnover of past Israeli governments, the current government has been the longest serving for more than 20 years. At the same time, the elections do raise uncertainties: the internal distribution of power within the coalition could shift, or introduce a new party to the government. We recognize the risk that, because socioeconomic issues are more prevalent than usual in these elections, this could bind coalition members to campaign promises that complicate future fiscal policy.

Nevertheless, our base-case scenario remains that the next Israeli government will continue to view containing public debt as a cornerstone of policymaking. In the short term, the failure to pass a 2013 budget means that the 2012 budget applies at least until April, in effect imposing more-severe spending limits than under the proposed 2013 budget. After an estimated deficit of 4.0% of GDP in 2012, we believe this would help reduce the deficit to 3.3% in 2013.

In the medium term, we believe moderate economic growth will limit debt reduction. We forecast gross general government debt to decline only modestly to 70.6% of GDP in 2015, from 74.7% in 2012. Thereafter, large-scale production of natural gas could accelerate the pace of debt consolidation, both through direct income receipts for the government as well as through indirectly raising trend growth rates.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Israel's governmental consensus on containing public debt will remain intact despite budgetary pressures and upcoming elections.

We could consider raising our ratings on Israel if the government makes material progress in defusing external security risks, as this would have positive repercussions on domestic stability, economic growth, and investor confidence.

Conversely, we believe that any significant setback with regard to reducing the government's high net debt burden, a decline in growth prospects, a structural reversal in external performance, or a substantial deterioration of the security situation in Israel could put downward pressure on the rating.

