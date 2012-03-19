(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 -

Summary analysis -- Frasers Centrepoint Trust --------------------- 19-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Feb-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), a Singapore based real estate investment trust, reflects the trust's stable and resilient cash flows from its five good-quality suburban retail malls. FCT also has moderate debt. The trust's small asset base and limited geographic diversity partly offset these strengths.

We expect shopper traffic and, therefore, leasing rates in FCT's suburban retail malls to remain robust in 2012. The malls have favorable locations, healthy shopper traffic, and a diversified tenant base. Their tenants such as supermakets, food outlets, and banks are less vulnerable to economic cycles since they provide mostly non-discretionary goods and services. In addition, FCT's suburban malls are in densely populated residential estates, and have higher occupancy rates than prime retail malls, which rely more on tourists. As of Dec. 31, 2012, FCT's overall portfolio occupancy rate increased to 97.5%, from 92.1% a year ago, mainly because the trust refurbished its key asset, the Causeway Point mall.

In our view, FCT's asset concentration risk is still significant, although it has reduced since 2009. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Causeway Point accounted for 48.3% of FCT's asset portfolio and contributed 45% of total revenue, compared with 64.9% and 68.5%, respectively, in 2009. The reduced concentration was due to FCT's acquisitions of three malls: Yew Tee Point and Northpoint 2 in February 2010; and Bedok Point in July 2011.