March 19 - LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings highlights in a new report that demand
and nominal price movements for key commodities are largely correlated with
movements in regional and global economic cycles. Commodity price volatility is
expected to continue as the eurozone sovereign debt concerns constrains market
confidence in 2012.
However, all commodities will not be equally affected. "Certain commodity
groups, such as base metals and steel, tend to see their demand (and thus
prices) lag positive and negative trends in economic growth. The reverse is true
for precious metals, such as gold and silver, which tend to benefit from a
"flight to safety" during periods of economic distress," says Roelof Steenekamp,
a Director in Fitch's European Industrials team. "This counter-cyclicality
between industrial base metals and precious metals can act as an effective
source of diversification for global mining sector participants," adds
Steenekamp.
In assessing a commodity company's rating, the agency uses conservative internal
projections and analyses the effects on the operational and financial profile
using various assumptions, including contemporary market-based forward price
indications for the near term, and a "mid-cycle commodity price" thereafter.
Companies operating in the mining sector are generally price-takers exposed to
significant cyclical demand and price volatility. Higher-rated companies attempt
to mitigate these risks by offsetting sector dynamics with robust capital
structures, low operating costs, and broad product and geographical
diversification. Lower-rated entities are typically less diversified, have
higher operating costs, or may be burdened by higher debt.
