March 19 - LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings highlights in a new report that demand and nominal price movements for key commodities are largely correlated with movements in regional and global economic cycles. Commodity price volatility is expected to continue as the eurozone sovereign debt concerns constrains market confidence in 2012.

However, all commodities will not be equally affected. "Certain commodity groups, such as base metals and steel, tend to see their demand (and thus prices) lag positive and negative trends in economic growth. The reverse is true for precious metals, such as gold and silver, which tend to benefit from a "flight to safety" during periods of economic distress," says Roelof Steenekamp, a Director in Fitch's European Industrials team. "This counter-cyclicality between industrial base metals and precious metals can act as an effective source of diversification for global mining sector participants," adds Steenekamp.

In assessing a commodity company's rating, the agency uses conservative internal projections and analyses the effects on the operational and financial profile using various assumptions, including contemporary market-based forward price indications for the near term, and a "mid-cycle commodity price" thereafter.

Companies operating in the mining sector are generally price-takers exposed to significant cyclical demand and price volatility. Higher-rated companies attempt to mitigate these risks by offsetting sector dynamics with robust capital structures, low operating costs, and broad product and geographical diversification. Lower-rated entities are typically less diversified, have higher operating costs, or may be burdened by higher debt.

