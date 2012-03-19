(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Harvest CLO V PLC's notes, as follows:

EUR238.8m Class A-D (ISIN XS0293379342): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR132.5m Class A-R (no ISIN): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR32.5m Class A2 (ISIN XS0293379771): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR42.5m Class B (ISIN XS0293380191): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR30.0m Class C1 (ISIN XS0293380274): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR10.0m Class C2 (ISIN XS0293951280): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR26.0m Class D (ISIN XS0293380431): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR26.0m Class E1 (ISIN XS0293380514): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR5.0m Class E2 (ISIN XS0293952684): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR5.2m Class Q (ISIN XS0293380944): affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the portfolio. Assets rated 'CCC' or below currently represent 6.4% of performing collateral and cash, down from 8.6% at the last review in April 2011. There have been no defaults in the portfolio since April 2011.

All over-collateralisation (OC) tests are currently passing and results have been steadily improving since the last review. The reinvestment test (an additional OC test) is failing. A breach of the reinvestment test during the reinvestment period triggers the use of up to 50% of available interest proceeds to purchase additional collateral or redeem the notes in order of seniority (choice at manager's discretion). The interest coverage (IC) tests have always passed, albeit with volatile test results.

The Negative Outlooks on the mezzanine and junior notes reflect their vulnerability to a clustering of defaults and negative rating migration in the European leveraged loan market due to the approaching refinancing wall.

Harvest CLO V PLC is a securitisation of senior secured, senior unsecured, second-lien and mezzanine loans (including revolvers). At closing a total note issuance of EUR650m was used to invest in a target portfolio of EUR632m. The portfolio is actively managed by 3i Debt Management Investments Ltd.