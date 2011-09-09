UPDATE 2-GrubHub 4th-qtr profit misses estimates as costs rise
* FY 2017 rev $620 mln-$660 mln vs est $619.5 mln (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 09-
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow our updated counterparty analysis, the application of our updated subsidy stresses on the government-subsidized loans in each pool, and our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- The ratings in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No. 3 are capped at 'AA-' due to Portuguese sovereign risk.
-- Following application of our updated subsidy stresses, we have lowered our ratings on one class of notes in each transaction.
-- We have also raised our ratings on two classes of notes in Pelican Mortgages No. 2, following the change of a counterparty, and affirmed our ratings on three classes of notes in Pelican Mortgages No. 3.
-- Pelican Mortgages No. 2 and No. 3 are Portuguese RMBS transactions that securitize loans originated by Caixa Economica Montepio Geral .
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Pelican Mortgages No. 2 PLC and SAGRES Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos S.A. (Pelican Mortgages No. 3).
* FY 2017 rev $620 mln-$660 mln vs est $619.5 mln (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
* Franklin Resources reports 6 percent passive stake in first Solar Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kTxa6G] Further company coverage:
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share