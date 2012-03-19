(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB+' issue rating
to the proposed EUR500 million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Fresenius Finance B.V. a
subsidiary of German health care group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE; BB+/Stable/--).
The issue rating is in line with the corporate credit rating on FSE. We have
also assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the notes, indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
We understand that the issuance proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions,
refinance short-term debt, and for other general corporate purposes.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB-' issue rating on FSE's senior secured
debt facilities. The '2' recovery rating on these instruments remains
unchanged, reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for
debt holders in the event of a payment default.
We affirmed the 'BB+' issue rating on FSE's senior unsecured, guaranteed debt
facilities. The '3' recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event
of a payment default.
We affirmed the 'BB-' issue rating on FSE's EUR600 million euro notes. The '6'
recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged, reflecting our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debt holders.
The impact of the proposed issue on our recovery metrics--stressed EBITDA and
enterprise value at default--and analysis is not material. For more details,
see "Research Update: Germany's Fresenius And Fresenius Medical Care Upgraded
To 'BB+' On Improving Operating Performance; Outlook Stable," published Feb.
27, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
We intend to publish a detailed recovery report shortly.
