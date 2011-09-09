BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit drops 20.6 mln euros
* FY rental income 45.3 million euros ($48.48 million) versus 46.1 euros million year ago
Sept 09 MünchenerHyp
* Moody's downgrades MünchenerHyp to A2; outlook stable (Germany)
* Says it has raised about $7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $7 million - SEC filing Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kI6sLW)
AMMAN, Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank said on Wednesday.