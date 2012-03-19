(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 19

Summary analysis -- Pozavarovalnica Sava d.d. --------------------- 19-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Slovenia

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Sep-2008 A-/-- --/--

31-Aug-2005 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Slovenia-based reinsurer Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d., the parent and major operating company of the Sava Re Group (Sava Re), reflects Sava Re's good competitive stemming from a diversified portfolio, well balanced between primary and reinsurance premium income, and strong capitalization. These strengths are offset, however, by Sava Re's modest underwriting performance and its lack of a strong position in at least one sizable and stable insurance market.

The 'A-' ratings are based on the Sava Re's notional group operating ratings (NGOR), which we assess at 'bbb+', plus one notch of uplift reflecting the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government (A+/Negative/A-1) in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we consider Sava Re's role to be "important" for the Slovenian government and the link between them to be "strong" (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010).

Sava Re's competitive position is good, supported by a sizable insurance portfolio, equally balanced between domestic Slovenian and nondomestic premium income and well balanced between primary and reinsurance premium income (53% and 47% respectively, including intra-group reinsurance, or 65% and 35% respectively, excluding intra-group reinsurance). Sava Re's competitive position is enhanced by its well-known brand name in the Balkan region.

Capitalization at Sava Re is strong, reflecting strong capital adequacy (according to Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital model), conservative reinsurance protection, and good reserving. Overall, capital adequacy continued to show some capital redundancy at the 'A' level at year-end 2010. The deterioration of EUR1.4 million in the available for sale (AFS) reserve and revaluation reserves and the acquisition of EUR11.2 million minority capital in the Kosovo subsidiaries (Illyria and Illyria Life) were offset by higher retained profits and lower capital requirements for market and credit risks.

Operating performance is good, based on Sava Re's historically consistent, if relatively modest, level of underwriting profitability. In 2010, Sava Re reported a profit of EUR5.5 million in 2010 (loss of EUR28.2 million in 2009), and a net combined ratio (total net claims incurred and net expenses divided by net premium earned) of 100.6% (110.7% in 2009). The combined ratio improved in 2010 because the claims environment in Slovenia was more benign and management successfully implemented profitability enhancement measures. The positive trend continued in the first six months of 2011, when Sava Re reported a combined ratio of 97.4%.

Sava Re's overall competitive position is constrained by its small size in absolute terms in the global reinsurance market. It is also dependent on one minority-owned subsidiary Zavarovalnica Maribor (Maribor; not rated) to provide some 37% of the total inward reinsurance premiums. The competitive position is limited by the lack of a strong position in at least one sizable and stable direct insurance market.