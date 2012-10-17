UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings analysts from the Midstream Energy and Master Limited Partnership (MLP) team will hold a breakfast briefing at the Hyatt Regency Houston on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:00, and the event will conclude at 10:30.
Presentations will be given on the following topics:
-- Industry overview;
-- Crude oil trends;
-- Canadian Crude Oil Transportation Trends;
-- Natural gas liquids (NGLs);
-- Natural gas/NGL infrastructure; and
-- Variable Rate MLPs and Other Structural Considerations.
Registration for this event is complimentary.
Please copy and paste the following URL into your browser to register: here
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.