March 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italfinance Securitisation Vehicle 2 (Italfinance)
EUR29.25m Series 2008 1-A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Negative Outlook.
The affirmation mainly reflects the high credit enhancement (CE; 87.89%) from
subordination as of January 2012, which, in Fitch's view, more than offsets the
worse than expected performance of the portfolio. In its performance analysis,
Fitch considered the significant increase in CE since January 2010, due to the
fast amortisation of the rated notes. The agency formed its final view based on
a stressed performance scenario where the collateral performance is assumed to
continue on the current negative trend and originator support is no longer
available. Fitch's portfolio recovery expectations do not consider the
recoveries stemming from the originator's repurchases of defaulted contracts. In
such a scenario, the agency expects that the Series 2008 1-A notes will be paid
in full by the end of 2012.
Italfinance is a securitisation of performing receivables arising from finance
lease contracts originated and serviced by Banca Italease S.p.A. (Italease;
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), by Mercantile Leasing S.p.A. (not rated, 100% owned by
Italease) and Italease Network S.p.A. (not rated, merged into Italease in May
2010).
Exposure to real estate leases in the underlying collateral has increased to
87.71% (up from 67.34% in January 2012). This is largely the result of the
longer tenor of the real estate leases compared to the pool's auto and equipment
leases.
The cumulative gross default rate has been above Fitch's base case assumptions
since January 2009. It currently stands at 9.56%, compared to a base case of
3.75%. The cumulative net default rate, at 2.39%, is below Fitch's base case
(3.19%) for the same period of seasoning, thanks to the originator's buybacks..
Recoveries have been strongly influenced by the repurchase of defaulted loans
since April 2009. To date, 79.26% of total recoveries are from the originator's
repurchase of defaulted loans (EUR59.34m).