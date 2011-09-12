(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Toyota Motor's (Toyota) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1'.

In addition Fitch has taken rating actions on five Toyota affiliates - Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC), Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. , Toyota Credit Canada Inc., Toyota Finance Australia Limited; and Toyota Kreditbank GmbH . A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The downgrades reflect Toyota's prolonged inherent structural weakness that leaves it vulnerable to FX volatility. Fitch estimates that Japan accounts for about 40% of Toyota's global production, and Toyota exports around 50% of its Japanese production, which is higher compared with its Japanese competitors. As a result, the company is the most exposed among the big three Japanese automakers to FX movements and its profitability improvement was slowest among its Japanese competitors post the recent economic crisis even after disregarding the impact of product recalls in the past two years.

Since the economic crisis, the yen has strengthened from over 100 against the US dollar to the current 76-77 levels, highlighting Toyota's structural weakness. While the company is trying to reduce its dependence on Japanese production, it has few near-term options to offset the negative impact of a stronger yen and potential measures such as moving production facilities to overseas take time and may not be easy to implement given the company's established manufacturing presence in Japan.