Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Toyota Motor's
(Toyota) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'A'
from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the
company's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1'.
In addition Fitch has taken rating actions on five Toyota
affiliates - Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC),
Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. , Toyota
Credit Canada Inc., Toyota Finance Australia Limited; and Toyota
Kreditbank GmbH . A full rating breakdown is provided
below.
The downgrades reflect Toyota's prolonged inherent
structural weakness that leaves it vulnerable to FX volatility.
Fitch estimates that Japan accounts for about 40% of Toyota's
global production, and Toyota exports around 50% of its Japanese
production, which is higher compared with its Japanese
competitors. As a result, the company is the most exposed among
the big three Japanese automakers to FX movements and its
profitability improvement was slowest among its Japanese
competitors post the recent economic crisis even after
disregarding the impact of product recalls in the past two
years.
Since the economic crisis, the yen has strengthened from
over 100 against the US dollar to the current 76-77 levels,
highlighting Toyota's structural weakness. While the company is
trying to reduce its dependence on Japanese production, it has
few near-term options to offset the negative impact of a
stronger yen and potential measures such as moving production
facilities to overseas take time and may not be easy to
implement given the company's established manufacturing presence
in Japan.