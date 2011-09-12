(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that prospects for Austrian
insurers are closely linked to insurance markets in Central Eastern and Southern
Eastern Europe (CESEE), where more than one-third of their premium income
originates. The region offers great growth opportunities and Austrian insurers
continue to engage in M&A activity there. With CESEE growth rates expected to
exceed growth in Austria, Fitch expects the region to become even more important
to Austrian insurers. However, although CESEE insurance business is generally
profitable, it adds volatility to the balance sheets and earnings of Austrian
insurers because CESEE countries show a relatively high sensitivity to global
economic downturns.
Austrian insurers have strong capital, which protects their solvency
positions from fluctuations in financial markets. Fitch views Austrian insurers
as well prepared for Solvency II, the new regulatory regime for European
insurers due to take effect in 2013. Insurers representing 99.9% of the Austrian
market (by premium) took part in the fifth Quantitative Impact Study for
Solvency II (QIS5). In aggregate, they reported a solvency ratio of 246%, well
above the European average of 165%.
Although Austrian insurers reported improved earnings in 2010, driven by
higher equity and bond markets and an absence of domestic natural catastrophes,
their profitability remains under threat from low interest rates and pricing
competition.
Austrian non-life insurers have high exposure to natural catastrophe risks.
Scenario calculations by Munich Re show that despite strict limits on the
insurance of residential buildings, insured losses from single cat events in
Austria could exceed EUR1bn.
Notable investment risks for Austrian insurers include exposure to CESEE
government bonds and banks, concentration risk related to Austrian banks, and
large holdings in participations whose reported values may be at risk of
postponed write-downs.
The report, entitled 'Austrian Insurance Market Review and Prospects', is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Austrian Insurance Market Review and
Prospects
here