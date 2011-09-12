(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its corporate credit rating on Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (Thai Bev; BBB/Stable/--; axA/axA-2) is not affected by the company's proposal to acquire shares in Serm Suk Public Co. Ltd. (SSC, unrated).

Our 'BBB' rating on Thai Bev factors in some buffer for expansion. We believe the company's financial risk profile will remain modest even if the proposed debt-financed acquisition proceeds with the 15,422 million Thai baht required for 100% of SSC. Under this scenario, we estimate its ratio of debt to EBITDA would weaken to about 1.4x, from 0.7x, and its ratio of debt to debt plus equity would increase to about 32%, from about 20% for the half-year ended June 30, 2011. In our opinion, the consistent free cash flow generation from Thai Bev's spirits division should continue supporting its modest financial risk profile. The proposed transaction also should not immediately affect Thai Bev's liquidity as the company has ample credit lines. Thai Bev expects to finance the acquisition with a bridge loan that will be subsequently converted into a three- to five-year loan.

In our view, Thai Bev's product diversification would improve marginally, if the proposed acquisition is successful. On the basis of full consolidation, we estimate the non-alcoholic beverages division would contribute about 10% of EBITDA, an increase from about 2% before the proposed SSC acquisition.

SSC is the exclusive manufacturer and bottler of a number of PepsiCo Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) products in Thailand, including Pepsi, Pepsi Max and Seven-Up. Thai Bev expects to submit its tender offer for the shares by Sept. 14, 2011.