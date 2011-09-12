(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Earnings from Toshiba's core social infrastructure and electronic devices segments are likely to remain stable for the foreseeable future.

-- The company maintains a financial policy that prioritizes improved finances while measures are implemented to restructure its businesses and achieve growth.

-- The company's financial risk profile is likely to remain within a range consistent with the current ratings for the next one to two years, even given the impact of external financing necessary for its plan to acquire The Shaw Group's stake in Westinghouse Electric.

-- Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on the company; the outlook on the long-term rating remains stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Toshiba Corp. because we see a decrease in the likelihood that Toshiba's financial standing will deteriorate substantially in the next one to two years. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable. We also affirmed the 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating on Toshiba and the ratings on its overseas subsidiaries. Although the company's emphasis on growth and improvements to its business weighs on its financial performance, we believe its earnings, particularly those of its mainstay businesses, have become more stable. In addition, Toshiba prioritizes the improvement of its finances.