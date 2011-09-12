LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Liberal Democrat business minister Vince Cable is "very positive" about reforms to the banking sector proposed by the Independent Commission on Banking, his spokesperson said on Monday.

"He welcomes the recommendations and thinks it's an excellent report," the spokesperson said.

There had been speculation that the Liberal Democrats, junior partners in a Conservative-led coalition government, would want more stringent, quicker changes at banks.

Conservative finance minister George Osborne said his government would stick to the timetable for reform set out in the ICB's report, published on Monday.

