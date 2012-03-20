(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 -
Ratings -- Kia Motors Corp. --------------------------------------- 20-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles
Mult. CUSIP6: 493738
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Mar-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
04-Nov-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 3.625% nts due 06/14/2016 BBB+ 20-Mar-2012