Standard & Poor's views the proposed issuance, which is a drawdown from CLPP's US$3.5 billion senior unsecured medium-term notes program, as part of the company's annual funding exercise. We expect CLPP to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance debt, fund capital expenditure, and for general corporate purposes.

The rating on the vertically integrated electric utility CLPP reflects the company's stable cash flows and a favorable regulatory environment. The rating also reflects CLPP's monopoly in its service area and satisfactory operating record, and our assessment of the company's "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. Uncertainty surrounding the expansion of CLPH in unregulated businesses outside Hong Kong partly offset these strengths. Securing long-term replacement natural gas supply and constructing related pipeline infrastructure could be an operational challenge for CLPP, in our view.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CLPP will: (1) be financially stable as a result of the Scheme of Control, under which it operates; (2) have a stable business strategy; and (3) not significantly increase leverage over the next two years. We expect the company to use additional borrowings to support capital spending over the next two years while maintaining leverage and a high dividend payout policy. A steady increase in cash flows will support dividend payouts.

We could lower the rating on CLPP if the company's capital expenditure, and, therefore, leverage increase beyond what we currently expect. An adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt falling below 25% could trigger a downgrade. Any rating action on CLPH could affect the rating on CLPP. A deterioration in CLPH's credit strength could weaken CLPP's cash flow position and put its credit profile under pressure.

