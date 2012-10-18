(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (CGN) a Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' with Negative Outlook and a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A+' with Stable Outlook.

In addition, Fitch has assigned CGN a local currency senior unsecured rating of 'A+', foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'A', and an expected 'A+(EXP)' rating to the company's proposed CNY dim sum bonds. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The one-notch difference between CGN's IDRs and the senior unsecured ratings reflects the company's material secured debt obligations. At end-June 2012, around CNY90bn of CGN's total consolidated debt of CNY172bn were secured debt raised at its subsidiaries, the majority of which are secured against cash flows of its power generation projects.

The IDRs are equalised with the ratings of People's Republic of China to reflect support from the state given their strong linkages. CGN is undergoing a shareholder restructuring which will give Central State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) an 82% ownership of the company. In Fitch's view this reorganisation demonstrates the state's commitment to CGN and the company's importance in executing China's nuclear power generation targets. CGN expects to complete the shareholder restructuring by Q412.

CGN is one of three companies in China licensed by National Nuclear Safety Administration to operate nuclear power plants (along with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and China Power International Corporation (CPIC)) and is one of two entities which can import uranium. CGN has evolved from an entity created in 1994 to operate the Daya-Bay Nuclear power plant to a leading entity in China responsible for building out nuclear power generation capacity. Currently CGN's market share of nuclear-based generation capacity is about 50%, which will increase to about 60% once its planned nuclear power plants are built out.

Nuclear power is strategically important to China in the provision of adequate electricity to support economic growth, in the reduction of carbon footprint, and in reducing reliance on fossil fuels. CGN's strategic linkages with the state are reinforced by aspects that are unique to nuclear power generation - safety and sensitivity. Although a number of companies have equity stakes in nuclear power generation projects in China, only CGN, CNNC and CPIC are licensed to operate these plants. Fitch does not expect more entities to be licensed.

CGN has received state support in a number of different forms. These include equity injections, dividend waivers, interest subsidies from the Ministry of Finance and various forms of tax rebates and concessions. The nuclear power generation sector also benefits from favourable general policies such as priority access to the power grid and tariffs based on invested assets (the latter not being available to all forms of renewable energy in China). CGN also receives significant support from policy banks of China.

Due to CGN's large capacity build-out programme, its standalone financial profile is stretched. CGN currently has six operating units and is in the process of constructing another 15. Its leverage as measured by debt net of cash to fund flow from operations (FFO) was 9.4x at end-2011. Fitch expects these measures to further weaken with the impending heavy capex. However, its liquidity position is supported by large committed credit facilities from domestic banks. Fitch also expects continued state support.

CGN has demonstrated strong operating performance at its nuclear power plants and has a robust safety track record. Spent fuel disposal costs are fully funded by a levy introduced in 2010, which is passed through in tariffs. Although the company does not specifically set aside funds for nuclear decommissioning costs, Fitch does not view this as a major weakness given the young age of CGN's plants. The company has reasonable insurance coverage.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign

- weakening linkages between CGN and the Chinese sovereign

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign