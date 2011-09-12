(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, PLN's stand-alone credit profile is improving due mainly to its better cash flow adequacy.

-- We are affirming the long-term corporate credit rating on PLN at 'BB'. We are also raising the stand-alone credit profile on PLN to 'b+' from 'b'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that government subsidies will continue and the remaining projects in the fast-track program will progress as planned.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based PLN at 'BB', based on our assessment that there is an extremely high likelihood of the Indonesian government providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We have also raised the stand-alone credit profile of PLN to 'b+' from 'b', due mainly to the company's improving cash flow adequacy.

We believe the company's cash flow adequacy has improved because of last year's tariff increase, timely government subsidies, and the higher creditworthiness of the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). Government subsidies to PLN include a public service obligation (PSO) margin of 8% over the cost of electricity supplied, which is also higher than the 5% margin approved in 2009.

Nevertheless, the rating on PLN continues to be constrained by the company's aggressive financial risk profile, uncertain tariff environment, and inefficient fuel mix, which the company is addressing.

PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues received in Indonesian rupiah and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated in U.S. dollars or linked predominantly to it. In addition, although the significant generation capacity coming onstream in two to three years would further boost PLN's cash flows, in our view, it also exposes the company to project execution risks and cost over-runs. According to PLN, there are no cost over-runs in its existing projects.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that government subsidies will continue in a timely manner, the government maintains the PSO margin of 8%, and the remaining projects to be implemented under first fast-track program will progress as per the company's plan.

We may lower the rating on PLN if:

-- The sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia are lowered;

-- We perceive a smaller likelihood of government support and existing support measures, such as persistent delays or shortfalls in subsidy payments, and reduced flexibility of giving lower priority to government payments;

-- There is a significant decline in government ownership and a restructuring of PLN's integrated operations, including privatization; or

-- PLN's stand-alone credit profile materially deteriorates, resulting in significantly weakened liquidity and deterioration in credit ratios such that its ratio of FFO to debt is below 8% on a sustained basis, and its debt to EBITDA is closer to 6.5x.

We believe the likelihood of a rating upgrade is limited over the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if PLN's financial risk profile improves significantly or if we raise the sovereign rating.

