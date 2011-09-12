(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 -
-- In our view, PLN's stand-alone credit profile
is improving due mainly to its better cash flow adequacy.
-- We are affirming the long-term corporate credit rating
on PLN at 'BB'. We are also raising the stand-alone credit
profile on PLN to 'b+' from 'b'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that
government subsidies will continue and the remaining projects in
the fast-track program will progress as planned.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its
long-term corporate credit rating on Indonesia-based PLN at
'BB', based on our assessment that there is an extremely high
likelihood of the Indonesian government providing timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress. We have also raised the stand-alone credit
profile of PLN to 'b+' from 'b', due mainly to the company's
improving cash flow adequacy.
We believe the company's cash flow adequacy has improved
because of last year's tariff increase, timely government
subsidies, and the higher creditworthiness of the government of
Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). Government subsidies
to PLN include a public service obligation (PSO) margin of 8%
over the cost of electricity supplied, which is also higher than
the 5% margin approved in 2009.
Nevertheless, the rating on PLN continues to be constrained
by the company's aggressive financial risk profile, uncertain
tariff environment, and inefficient fuel mix, which the company
is addressing.
PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with
revenues received in Indonesian rupiah and operating costs,
including fuel purchases, denominated in U.S. dollars or linked
predominantly to it. In addition, although the significant
generation capacity coming onstream in two to three years would
further boost PLN's cash flows, in our view, it also exposes the
company to project execution risks and cost over-runs. According
to PLN, there are no cost over-runs in its existing projects.
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that government
subsidies will continue in a timely manner, the government
maintains the PSO margin of 8%, and the remaining projects to be
implemented under first fast-track program will progress as per
the company's plan.
We may lower the rating on PLN if:
-- The sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia are lowered;
-- We perceive a smaller likelihood of government support
and existing support measures, such as persistent delays or
shortfalls in subsidy payments, and reduced flexibility of
giving lower priority to government payments;
-- There is a significant decline in government ownership
and a restructuring of PLN's integrated operations, including
privatization; or
-- PLN's stand-alone credit profile materially deteriorates,
resulting in significantly weakened liquidity and deterioration
in credit ratios such that its ratio of FFO to debt is below 8%
on a sustained basis, and its debt to EBITDA is closer to 6.5x.
We believe the likelihood of a rating upgrade is limited
over the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if PLN's
financial risk profile improves significantly or if we raise the
sovereign rating.
