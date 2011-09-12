(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Kuwait Finance House's (KFH)
Viability Rating to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', while at the same time affirming the
bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. A
full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.
The downgrade of KFH's Viability Rating reflects the bank's weak asset
quality ratios, the resulting high impairment charges that continue to impact
profitability, and capitalisation that is lower than some peers despite
significant sector concentrations in its financing book. The Viability Rating
also considers KFH's dominant franchise in Kuwait, strong funding profile and
acceptable liquidity. Upside potential for KFH's Viability Rating would require
a significant improvement in asset quality, as well as improved capitalisation
given the large financing portfolio sector concentrations. Downside risk could
arise from further deterioration in the bank's risk indicators.
KFH's IDRs and Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view that there is an
extremely high probability that the bank would receive support from the Kuwaiti
authorities, if required. This view is based on Kuwait's strong history of
supporting domestic banks, KFH's government-related shareholders and its
systemic importance. A change in the IDRs would result from any changes in the
ability or willingness of the Kuwaiti authorities to support KFH. Fitch does not
view this as likely at present.
Operating profit decreased significantly to KWD27.6m in H111 given high
impairment charges (KWD107.0m). Fitch expects profitability to remain under
pressure in the short term as the bank attempts to improve reserve coverage,
which stood at 68% at end-H111, which is low compared to some peers'.
KFH continues to have significant exposure to higher risk sectors such as
real estate and investment companies. The non-performing-loans ratio remains
high (11.7%) at end-H111 and these higher risk sectors could lead to additional
problems.
Funding is a strength for KFH, as it benefits from an extensive and stable
customer deposit base. Liquidity is adequate and benefits from cash and
substantial short-term interbank Murabaha placements.
The bank's capital ratios are low compared with peers (regulatory Tier 1 and
Fitch core capital ratios of 14.3% and 15.4% at end H111), especially when
considering the high sector concentrations within KFH's loan portfolio as well
as investments in associates. Moreover, unreserved impaired financing amounted
to 19% of end-H111 shareholders' equity, although collateral coverage mitigates
this risk to capital.
Established in 1977 as Kuwait's first Islamic bank, KFH is Kuwait's second
largest bank and provides a broad range of Shari'ah-compliant financial products
and services. The bank is listed on the Kuwait stock exchange and the Kuwaiti
government holds direct and indirect stakes totalling around 48%. International
operations include banking subsidiaries in Malaysia, Turkey and Bahrain.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C/D'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'