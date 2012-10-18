UNIQA Personenversicherung AG has been renamed UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG and we have maintained our assessment of its status to the UNIQA Insurance Group as "core".

Rationale

Both UNIQA Sachversicherung and UNIQA Personenversicherung are "core" operating subsidiaries of UNIQA Insurance Group, whose "core" operating entities are rated A-/Stable/--).

The merger of the two entities in our view does not represent a strategic change for UNIQA, but a more efficient use of capital and reduced complexity.

We understand that UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG (formerly UNIQA Personenversicherung), as a composite insurer, will offer the same product range for the domestic market as did both UNIQA Sachversicherung and UNIQA Personenversicherung, including life, health and non-life insurance.

Outlook

The stable outlook on UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG reflects that on the "core" operating entities of UNIQA Insurance Group (see full analysis on UNIQA Insurance Group published Sept. 28, 2012)

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

UNIQA Sachversicherung AG

UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG (formerly UNIQA Personenversicherung AG)

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating A-/Stable/--

Ratings Withdrawn

To From

UNIQA Sachversicherung AG

Counterparty Credit Rating NR A-/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating NR A-/Stable/--