Sept 12- Luxemburg-based airline caterer Gate Gourmet Holdings S.C.A. (Gate Gourmet) continues to demonstrate improved cash flow generation and resilient operating performance despite a strong Swiss franc.

-- Therefore, we are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Gate Gourmet to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- We are also raising our issue rating on the senior-lien revolving credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; and on both the senior-lien delayed-draw bank loan and the first-lien bank loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's operating performance and credit metrics will remain resilient in the next 12 months.

At the same time, we raised our issue ratings on Gate Gourmet Borrower LLC's senior-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', and on both its senior-lien delayed-draw bank loan and first-lien bank loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

The upgrades reflect our view that Gate Gourmet continues to demonstrate improved cash flow generation and resilient operating performance despite a strong Swiss franc. Gate Gourmet's rolling-12-month revenues to June 30, 2011, equaled Swiss franc (CHF) 2.7 billion, despite a significant appreciation of the Swiss Franc against major currencies. In addition, 12-month Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) remains strong at CHF170 million, although somewhat down on the level at end-December 2010 due to one-off items. As a result of these improvements, we forecast that Gate Gourmet's adjusted FFO to debt will be near 26% at year-end Dec. 31, 2011, above our guidance of 25% for this ratio.

According to the International Association of Travel Agents, global airline passenger traffic increased 5.9% in the 12 months to July 2011, with international air travel rising 7.3%. Gate Gourmet benefits from increases in meal provision to international passengers. Consequently, since only 5% of revenues are generated in Switzerland, revenues were up 14% year on year, on a currency-adjusted basis, in the six months to June 30, 2011. In the same period, EBITDA was up 9.7%. Additionally, Gate Gourmet's reported EBITDA margin for the first half of 2011 was broadly stable at 6.7%, and we forecast a full-year EBITDA margin of near 8%.

In our view, Gate Gourmet will maintain its resilient operational performance in the next year. In addition, in our opinion, Gate Gourmet will maintain credit measures that we consider commensurate with the 'BB' rating in the near to medium term, including adjusted FFO to adjusted debt of about 25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x. At this time, we do not see a further upgrade as likely.

Rating downside could occur if Gate Gourmet's operating performance and EBITDA margins were to deteriorate. Further downside pressure could come from the loss of key customer contracts, a sustained fall in passenger volumes, or if Gate Gourmet were to undertake sizable debt-financed acquisitions or other shareholder-friendly measures.

