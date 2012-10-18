At the same time we affirmed our 'zaAAA' long-term South Africa national scale rating on Rand Water.

Rationale

The downgrades on Rand Water follow those on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB/Negative/A-2; local currency A-/Negative/A-2) on Oct. 12, 2012. (See "South Africa FC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'BBB'; LC Ratings Lowered To 'A-/A-2'; Outlook Remains Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We equalize the ratings on Rand Water with those on the sovereign to reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Rand Water in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our view of Rand Water's:

-- "Critical" role as the monopoly bulk water provider to the Gauteng region, the economic heartland of South Africa. Rand Water is the country's largest water board and acts in an agency capacity on behalf of the government in providing an essential commodity to municipalities, the population, and to large industrial customers. The South African government does not envisage the corporatization or privatization of any of the water boards for the foreseeable future.

-- "Integral" link as a not-for-profit, fully government-owned entity that performs a strategic development role and pays neither dividends nor taxes. The Department of Water Affairs, which owns all 13 water boards in South Africa, closely supervises and approves Rand Water's strategy, its budget, and its management to ensure the implementation of government policy.

Rand Water's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb+' continues to reflect our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The business risk profile is supported by Rand Water's regional monopoly position, its government ownership and mandate, and its solid operational track record. The main constraint on Rand Water's business risk profile is the lack of independent regulation, with an annual cost recovery system that is exposed to political influence and does not always provide for full and timely cost recovery. In addition, the company has significant customer concentration.

Our view of Rand Water's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the company's currently strong credit metrics, supported by a net cash balance. The implementation of a five-year South African rand (ZAR) 10 billion investment program including bulk sanitation and cogeneration projects will require Rand Water to raise new external debt going forward. We believe that this requirement, combined with an increase in operating costs, is likely to weaken Rand Water's financial profile.

Liquidity

We view Rand Water's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. Rand Water's projected sources of liquidity--mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines--exceed its projected uses by about 1.3x over the next 12 months. Uses include committed capital expenditures (capex) and debt maturities.

Our assessment is underpinned by:

-- Rand Water's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about ZAR1,327 million, as of June 30, 2012; and

-- Our forecast that Rand Water will generate Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) in 2012 of about ZAR900 million.

This compares with our forecast that over the next 12 months, Rand Water faces:

-- At least ZAR1.5 billion of capex; and

-- Debt maturities of ZAR208 million.

We anticipate that Rand Water will require new debt funding to cover negative discretionary cash flows arising from an increase in pressure on its operating margin and sustained higher capex. Rand Water intends to maintain a liquidity buffer of ZAR500 million to cover working capital needs and as insurance against nonpayment from municipalities.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of South Africa. A downgrade of the sovereign would likely result in a downgrade of Rand Water.

In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, the current equalization of the ratings, and the nature and domestic focus of Rand Water's business, we would automatically change the ratings on Rand Water if we were to change those on the Republic of South Africa.

Any changes in the assumptions supporting our view of Rand Water's link to and role for the government of South Africa could trigger a review of our assessment of the likelihood of government support. Any change in our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support could result in us no longer equalizing the ratings on Rand Water with those on the sovereign.

In addition, we could review our assessment of the company's role for and link with the South African government if there were a significant deterioration in Rand Water's SACP as a result of weakening ongoing government support through, for instance, lower-than-currently budgeted tariff increases.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Rand Water

Corporate Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--

Senior Unsecured Debt A- A

Ratings Affirmed

Rand Water

Corporate Credit Rating

South African National Scale zaAAA/--/--