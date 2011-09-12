(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed National Savings Bank's (NSB) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.

NSB's rating reflects its full state ownership and importance to the government in terms of its stipulated policy role under the NSB Act No. 30 of 1971 of mobilising retail savings and investing in government securities (GS). The bank is bound by the Act to invest a minimum of 60% of its deposits in government issued and guaranteed securities. NSB's deposits have an explicit guarantee from the Government of Sri Lanka. Its policy role and full state ownership further underpin the rating by way of potential government support in case of need. A substantial change in NSB's policy role indicating its reduced significance to the government could put downward pressure on NSB's rating.

NSB's exposure to the state (excluding GS under resale agreements) accounted for 68% of its assets at end-2010, comprising GS held to maturity (89%), GS held for trading (4.5%), rupee loans (4.3%) and other loans (2.1%). The bank's GS holdings accounted for 11% of outstanding central government debt at end-2010. Fitch notes that significant investments in GS expose NSB to interest rate risk.

Loans accounted for 20% of NSB's assets at H111 and end-2010. Lending to the consumer/ retail customer segment accounted for the majority of its loan book and comprised mostly housing loans (39% at end-2010), pawning (gold-backed) advances (26%) and loans against deposits (16%). Fitch notes that NSB's gross non-performing loans (NPL) have historically been low. It posted a gross NPL ratio of 3.8% at H111 and 2.5% at end-2010.

NSB's net interest margins (NIMs) contracted to 4.3% in H111, against a backdrop of low interest rates, compared with 4.7% in 2010. Profitability as measured by return on assets increased to 1.7% (annualised) in H111 from 1.4% in 2010 solely on account of reduced effective taxes.

Deposits continued to account for 86% of NSB's funding at end-H111 and end-2010, the majority of which is sourced from time deposits resulting in high funding costs. The bank is focusing on increasing its savings deposits base to reduce pressure on NIMs. NSB's core and total capital adequacy ratios remained strong (22.8% and 20.2% respectively at end-2010) on account of its significant exposure to zero-risk weighted assets. Capitalisation in terms of equity/assets is thin at 5.6% at end-H111 and 5.5% at end-2010.

NSB was established in 1972 under an act of Parliament with the objective of promoting savings in Sri Lanka. It is the third-bank largest in the system in terms of assets and deposits, accounting for 11% of banking sector assets and 14% of banking sector deposits at end-2010.