Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed National Savings
Bank's (NSB) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
NSB's rating reflects its full state ownership and
importance to the government in terms of its stipulated policy
role under the NSB Act No. 30 of 1971 of mobilising retail
savings and investing in government securities (GS). The bank is
bound by the Act to invest a minimum of 60% of its deposits in
government issued and guaranteed securities. NSB's deposits have
an explicit guarantee from the Government of Sri Lanka. Its
policy role and full state ownership further underpin the rating
by way of potential government support in case of need. A
substantial change in NSB's policy role indicating its reduced
significance to the government could put downward pressure on
NSB's rating.
NSB's exposure to the state (excluding GS under resale
agreements) accounted for 68% of its assets at end-2010,
comprising GS held to maturity (89%), GS held for trading
(4.5%), rupee loans (4.3%) and other loans (2.1%). The bank's GS
holdings accounted for 11% of outstanding central government
debt at end-2010. Fitch notes that significant investments in GS
expose NSB to interest rate risk.
Loans accounted for 20% of NSB's assets at H111 and
end-2010. Lending to the consumer/ retail customer segment
accounted for the majority of its loan book and comprised mostly
housing loans (39% at end-2010), pawning (gold-backed) advances
(26%) and loans against deposits (16%). Fitch notes that NSB's
gross non-performing loans (NPL) have historically been low. It
posted a gross NPL ratio of 3.8% at H111 and 2.5% at end-2010.
NSB's net interest margins (NIMs) contracted to 4.3% in
H111, against a backdrop of low interest rates, compared with
4.7% in 2010. Profitability as measured by return on assets
increased to 1.7% (annualised) in H111 from 1.4% in 2010 solely
on account of reduced effective taxes.
Deposits continued to account for 86% of NSB's funding at
end-H111 and end-2010, the majority of which is sourced from
time deposits resulting in high funding costs. The bank is
focusing on increasing its savings deposits base to reduce
pressure on NIMs. NSB's core and total capital adequacy ratios
remained strong (22.8% and 20.2% respectively at end-2010) on
account of its significant exposure to zero-risk weighted
assets. Capitalisation in terms of equity/assets is thin at 5.6%
at end-H111 and 5.5% at end-2010.
NSB was established in 1972 under an act of Parliament with
the objective of promoting savings in Sri Lanka. It is the
third-bank largest in the system in terms of assets and
deposits, accounting for 11% of banking sector assets and 14% of
banking sector deposits at end-2010.