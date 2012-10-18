(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Texhong Textile Group Ltd. -------------------- 18-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

03-Jan-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Texhong Textile Group Ltd. reflects the China-based textile company's vulnerability to volatile cotton prices and its narrow product suite. The rating also reflects the competitive and fragmented nature of the textile industry in China. Texhong's good niche market position in core-spun yarns, stable cash flows, and a proactive and flexible management team temper these weaknesses. The company's steady growth, which its expansion in Vietnam and above-average operating efficiency underpin, is an additional supporting factor.

In our opinion, Texhong's "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term, will continue to improve, in particular profitability and cash flows, despite an uncertain global economy. This is primarily because cotton prices have stabilized since the second half of 2011 and the sales prices of cotton are significantly lower in the U.S. than in China. Further, the company has been able to restore profitability due to better inventory control, and higher capacity in Vietnam after it completed an expansion in the southern part of the country. As a result, EBITDA margin improved to 10.1% for the first half of 2012, from 5.5% for full-year 2011.

We expect Texhong's capital expenditure to remain substantial over the next three years because of the company's overseas expansion. Nevertheless, we anticipate that its total debt will remain at the current level. Further improvement of financial leverage hinges on EBITDA growth through improving margin in the Vietnam operations. In our revised base-case projections for 2012, we expect the company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x at the end of 2012, compared with 3.0x in our previous base case. Texhong's ratio of total debt to annualized EBITDA declined to about 2.6x in the first half of 2012, from 5.1x in 2011.

Texhong's financial risk profile also reflects our view of the company's debt-funded expansion, its short record of improving its profitability, and limited headroom in one of its financial covenants as of June 30, 2012.

The uncertain global economic outlook and the inherent volatility in cotton prices expose Texhong to industry downturn risks. This underpins our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria. In our opinion, Texhong still faces execution risk from its ongoing expansion in northern Vietnam. The company is also increasingly subject to country risk in Vietnam, given that about 40% of its capacity is based there as of June 30, 2012; this proportion should increase to about 50% by the end of the second quarter in 2013.

In our view, the highly competitive and fragmented nature of the textile industry weighs on Texhong's profitability. However, the company's good niche market position in core-spun yarns and the cost advantage of its Vietnam operations temper these weaknesses.

We estimate that Texhong will maintain its 25% share of the core-spun yarn market by volume in China in 2012. Despite the uncertainty in the global economy, China's textile market is likely to remain steady in the next 12 months, given fast-rising middle-class consumption. Texhong has a diversified customer base in China and a good distribution network. It also benefits from a focused and experienced management team.

Liquidity

Texhong has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's EBITDA to improve in the second half of 2012 due to stabilizing cotton prices. We also expect that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash on hand of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 533.3 million as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations (FFO) of about RMB460 million for 2012.

-- Liquidity uses include capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payout of about RMB740 million. As of June 30, 2012, Texhong has short-term borrowings of about RMB125 million.

-- Texhong has additional funding channels, including inventory and machinery loans. As of June 30, 2012, the company also has more than RMB600 million in undrawn banking facilities. However, we don't include these in sources of liquidity because of their uncommitted nature.

-- One of Texhong's financial covenant tests showed limited headroom as of June 30, 2012. We expect the test result to improve significantly at the end of 2012 because of an improvement in the gross margin.

-- Liquidity will remain adequate even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Texhong can continue to improve its profitability and restore its financial strength over the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating if the financial risk profile deteriorates materially because Texhong engages in large debt-funded expansion, cotton prices fluctuate for a prolonged period, or demand is weak. Downgrade triggers are an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA that exceeds 4.5x and a ratio of FFO to debt of less than 15% on a sustained basis.

The upside to the rating is limited due to Texhong's high susceptibility to volatile cotton prices. We could raise the rating if the company can demonstrate good execution of its expansion plan in northern Vietnam, better stability across down cycles, and more conservative financial policies, such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA consistently stays below 2.0x.