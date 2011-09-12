(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 -
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow Shield 1's
implementation of transaction documentation that
complies with our 2010 counterparty criteria.
-- We have subsequently affirmed and removed from
CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, and
at the same time, affirmed our ratings on all other classes of
notes.
-- Shield 1 is a synthetic Dutch RMBS transaction, which
references a pool of residential mortgages originated by ABN
AMRO Bank .
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and
removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Shield 1
B.V.'s class A and B notes. At the same time, we affirmed our
ratings on all other classes of notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2010
counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A and B notes when our 2010 counterparty
criteria became effective, as we did not consider the
transaction documents to fully comply with the criteria (see
"EMEA Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With
Revised Counterparty Criteria"). However, we understand that
Shield 1 has now adopted compliant documentation, which has led
us to remove from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class
A and B notes.
We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes
following an analysis of the transaction's performance. A
threshold amount (synthetic excess spread balance) that is
available to absorb losses before any losses can be claimed on
the notes, and subordination provide credit support to the
transaction.
With no initial cash reserve, the threshold amount has
increased to EUR43.2 million since closing due to a synthetic
excess spread mechanism, which provides a current credit
enhancement level of 0.2%. This excess spread mechanism was
initially set at nine basis points per year for the first two
years, and then at four basis points per year until scheduled
maturity. The transaction has accumulated no losses to date as
the threshold amount has covered these sufficiently, with the
synthetic excess spread mechanism replenishing the threshold
amount when losses arise.
Since closing, we have observed what we consider to be
stable severe arrears (90+ days) performance, and low levels of
losses. As of the most recent investor report for the latest
payment date in July 2011, the current level of severe arrears
amounts to 0.43% of the current notional balance, a
quarter-on-quarter decline of one basis point. The level of
credit protection payments required to be paid under the credit
default swap (CDS) by the issuer to the swap counterparty, as
per the July 2011 investor report increased in Q3 2011 by 8.82%.
However, current credit protection payment amount levels remain
low at EUR2.7 million (0.009%).
Low delinquencies and realized losses, combined with a
rising threshold amount, have led us to affirm our ratings on
all classes of notes within Shield 1's capital structure. We
will continue to monitor the development of credit events and
actual losses in the transaction.
Shield 1 B.V. is a synthetic Dutch residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which references
a pool of residential mortgages originated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.