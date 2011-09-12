(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow Shield 1's implementation of transaction documentation that complies with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- We have subsequently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, and at the same time, affirmed our ratings on all other classes of notes.

-- Shield 1 is a synthetic Dutch RMBS transaction, which references a pool of residential mortgages originated by ABN AMRO Bank .

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Shield 1 B.V.'s class A and B notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on all other classes of notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes when our 2010 counterparty criteria became effective, as we did not consider the transaction documents to fully comply with the criteria (see "EMEA Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With Revised Counterparty Criteria"). However, we understand that Shield 1 has now adopted compliant documentation, which has led us to remove from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes.

We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes following an analysis of the transaction's performance. A threshold amount (synthetic excess spread balance) that is available to absorb losses before any losses can be claimed on the notes, and subordination provide credit support to the transaction.

With no initial cash reserve, the threshold amount has increased to EUR43.2 million since closing due to a synthetic excess spread mechanism, which provides a current credit enhancement level of 0.2%. This excess spread mechanism was initially set at nine basis points per year for the first two years, and then at four basis points per year until scheduled maturity. The transaction has accumulated no losses to date as the threshold amount has covered these sufficiently, with the synthetic excess spread mechanism replenishing the threshold amount when losses arise.

Since closing, we have observed what we consider to be stable severe arrears (90+ days) performance, and low levels of losses. As of the most recent investor report for the latest payment date in July 2011, the current level of severe arrears amounts to 0.43% of the current notional balance, a quarter-on-quarter decline of one basis point. The level of credit protection payments required to be paid under the credit default swap (CDS) by the issuer to the swap counterparty, as per the July 2011 investor report increased in Q3 2011 by 8.82%. However, current credit protection payment amount levels remain low at EUR2.7 million (0.009%).

Low delinquencies and realized losses, combined with a rising threshold amount, have led us to affirm our ratings on all classes of notes within Shield 1's capital structure. We will continue to monitor the development of credit events and actual losses in the transaction.

