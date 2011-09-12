(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan-based
Eastcomtrans LLP's (ECT) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'B-', and National Long-term
Rating of 'B+(kaz)'. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
The ratings reflect ECT's strong and growing position in the
Kazakh rolling stock market, and the fundamental prospects for
the business stemming from increasing domestic oil and gas
production, combined with a shortage of effective export
pipeline capacity. ECT also benefits from a relatively new wagon
fleet, its flexible business model and commensurate credit
metrics.
The expansion was funded though long-term amortising
facilities (with a pledge over the wagons) and leasing.
Additionally, ECT refinanced one of its existing loans at a
lower interest rate and for a longer maturity.
Despite the growth and two new large customers, ECT's
ratings remain constrained by its concentration on a single
large customer Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO Senior Notes,
'BBB-'/Positive), which accounts for more than 80% of its annual
revenues. ECT provides around 30% of TCO's overall wagon
requirement and around 13% of its overall transportation needs.
ECT has been providing wagons to TCO since 2004 on a short-term
contract basis, currently for a period of three years.
Fitch anticipates that TCO will continue to rely on rail
transportation in the next couple of years for a moderate share
of its exports. The long-term requirement will be influenced by
the timing of the CPC export pipeline capacity expansion
(unlikely before 2014) and TCO's own production expansion
(possibly around 2015). If TCO reduces its rail transportation
needs, ECT's wagons can be re-leased to another customer within
the CIS region where Fitch anticipates solid demand for oil tank
wagons. However, a lack of contractual certainty constrains the
ratings at the current level.
ECT's ratings also continue to be constrained by weaknesses
identified within the corporate governance area where the single
owner structure exposes the company to the risk of overreliance
on a single individual and limited equity back up support in
case of negative market shifts.
An extension of the TCO contract, a stronger equity base and
a track-record of contracted growth with counterparty
diversification and without credit metrics deterioration could
lead to a positive rating action. Conversely, failure to renew
the TCO contract or speculative acquisition of new rolling stock
would be negative for the ratings.
Liquidity improved thanks to a more prudent cash management
and new committed facilities. As of June 2011 ECT's cash
balances amounted to USD16m while USD25m was available under its
committed facilities. Short-term debt stood at USD50m and
Fitch-expected pre-capex and pre-dividends cash flow for the
following 12 months was around USD60m.