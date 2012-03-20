U.S. stock fund investors turning away from 'America First'

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. investors are favoring international stocks over domestic ones, in a shift away from the trend that followed Donald Trump's presidential victory, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. U.S.-based equity funds invested internationally attracted $4.7 billion during the latest week, the most in a year, while funds that buy shares of companies in the United States gathered just $814 million, according to the trade g