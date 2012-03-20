(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Industries Qatar QSC

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Qatar

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Feb-2012 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

The rating on Qatar-based petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel producer, Industries Qatar QSC, reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's assesses at 'a-', and three notches of uplift for the extraordinary financial support we expect the Qatari government would provide to Industries Qatar if needed. This results in local- and foreign-currency ratings on Industries Qatar of 'AA-'. The State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+) indirectly owns 70% of Industries Qatar, which we consequently consider to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.