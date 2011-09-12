(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava's (Caja Vital) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Fitch has also placed the Long-term IDR, Short-term IDR and VR on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

Merger talks with Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK; 'A'/Negative) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa; 'A-'/Negative) are at an advanced stage. Should the merger be completed, additional rating action may be required.

The downgrades mainly reflect Caja Vital's weak core banking earnings and the increased pressure on its funding needs over the short- to medium-term. Profitability will remain modest due to the difficult operating environment faced by Spain's small banks at present. Asset quality ratios, while still better than those displayed by several Spanish cajas, have continued to deteriorate, resulting in an increased stock of foreclosed assets. The ratings also consider Caja Vital's sound franchise in the wealthy province of Alava and its solid capital base, which provides a buffer in case of any potential escalation in credit impairment charges.

On 30 June 2011, Caja Vital's, BBK's and Kutxa's board of directors approved an integration plan of their businesses under an Institutional Protection Scheme. The transfer of the cajas' assets and liabilities into a newly-created bank, Banco Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa, S.A, is planned. The merger has not yet been approved by the cajas' governing bodies. The RWE is assigned to Caja Vital's IDRs and VR to reflect uncertainties regarding the final outcome of the merger talks.

Fitch will resolve the RWEs once the integration process is completed, anticipated for the beginning of 2012. Should the merger not occur, Fitch will review the ratings of Caja Vital as a separate entity, in which case the agency expects further downward pressure on Caja Vital's ratings.

After bottoming out in 2010, Caja Vital's net interest margin showed some signs of recovery in H111 following interest rate raises. Operating profitability was also supported by higher fee-based income and lower credit impairment charges. Caja Vital's cost/income ratio weakened to 70% in H111.

Caja Vital's loan book is well diversified, with 58% of the end-H111 total loans outstanding to individuals, mainly for residential purposes. At end-H111, pure real estate development lending stood at 18% of total loans, part of which is for low-risk regional government-sponsored social housing projects. Real estate lending also included land financing, which is a source of risk at 9% of total loans. Impaired loans reached 4.5% of gross loans at end-H111 (a higher 7.9% if foreclosures are included). Loan loss cover deteriorated to 48% for loans and 14% for foreclosures.

Liquidity tightened as Caja Vital is reliant on some wholesale funding. Debt maturities for 2012-2013 are large (EUR937m or 11% of assets). Caja Vital has a EUR1.1bn ECB-eligible asset pool to secure short-term funding, but Fitch does not view this refinancing strategy as sustainable over the long term. In addition it has the capacity to issue EUR400m in covered bonds and EUR232m in state-guaranteed debt.

Capital adequacy is one of Caja Vital's strengths, even considering further deterioration in the caja's real estate loan book. At end-H111 Fitch core capital stood at 15.5% of weighted risks.

Caja Vital, Spain's 16th-largest group within the caja sector by total end-2010 assets, focuses on lending to individuals and SMEs in the more prosperous Basque province of Alava.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; placed on RWE

Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWE

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'; placed on RWE

Individual Rating: downgraded to 'C' from 'B/C'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', placed on RWE

Short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F2', placed on RWE

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'