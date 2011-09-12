(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caja de Ahorros de
Vitoria y Alava's (Caja Vital) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and its Viability
Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Fitch has also placed the
Long-term IDR, Short-term IDR and VR on Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
Merger talks with Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK;
'A'/Negative) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Gipuzkoa
y San Sebastian (Kutxa; 'A-'/Negative) are at an
advanced stage. Should the merger be completed, additional
rating action may be required.
The downgrades mainly reflect Caja Vital's weak core banking
earnings and the increased pressure on its funding needs over
the short- to medium-term. Profitability will remain modest due
to the difficult operating environment faced by Spain's small
banks at present. Asset quality ratios, while still better than
those displayed by several Spanish cajas, have continued to
deteriorate, resulting in an increased stock of foreclosed
assets. The ratings also consider Caja Vital's sound franchise
in the wealthy province of Alava and its solid capital base,
which provides a buffer in case of any potential escalation in
credit impairment charges.
On 30 June 2011, Caja Vital's, BBK's and Kutxa's board of
directors approved an integration plan of their businesses under
an Institutional Protection Scheme. The transfer of the cajas'
assets and liabilities into a newly-created bank, Banco Bilbao
Bizkaia Kutxa, S.A, is planned. The merger has not yet been
approved by the cajas' governing bodies. The RWE is assigned to
Caja Vital's IDRs and VR to reflect uncertainties regarding the
final outcome of the merger talks.
Fitch will resolve the RWEs once the integration process is
completed, anticipated for the beginning of 2012. Should the
merger not occur, Fitch will review the ratings of Caja Vital as
a separate entity, in which case the agency expects further
downward pressure on Caja Vital's ratings.
After bottoming out in 2010, Caja Vital's net interest
margin showed some signs of recovery in H111 following interest
rate raises. Operating profitability was also supported by
higher fee-based income and lower credit impairment charges.
Caja Vital's cost/income ratio weakened to 70% in H111.
Caja Vital's loan book is well diversified, with 58% of the
end-H111 total loans outstanding to individuals, mainly for
residential purposes. At end-H111, pure real estate development
lending stood at 18% of total loans, part of which is for
low-risk regional government-sponsored social housing projects.
Real estate lending also included land financing, which is a
source of risk at 9% of total loans. Impaired loans reached 4.5%
of gross loans at end-H111 (a higher 7.9% if foreclosures are
included). Loan loss cover deteriorated to 48% for loans and 14%
for foreclosures.
Liquidity tightened as Caja Vital is reliant on some
wholesale funding. Debt maturities for 2012-2013 are large
(EUR937m or 11% of assets). Caja Vital has a EUR1.1bn
ECB-eligible asset pool to secure short-term funding, but Fitch
does not view this refinancing strategy as sustainable over the
long term. In addition it has the capacity to issue EUR400m in
covered bonds and EUR232m in state-guaranteed debt.
Capital adequacy is one of Caja Vital's strengths, even
considering further deterioration in the caja's real estate loan
book. At end-H111 Fitch core capital stood at 15.5% of weighted
risks.
Caja Vital, Spain's 16th-largest group within the caja
sector by total end-2010 assets, focuses on lending to
individuals and SMEs in the more prosperous Basque province of
Alava.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWE
Short-term IDR: 'F2'; placed on RWE
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'; placed on
RWE
Individual Rating: downgraded to 'C' from 'B/C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from
'A-', placed on RWE
Short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F2', placed on RWE
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'