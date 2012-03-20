(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 - Fitch Ratings says that additional strain could be
placed on Zambia's ('B+'/Negative/'B') government finances and its relatively
strong governance undermined if the Registrar of Societies' decision to
de-register the country's official opposition party is not overturned by the
courts.
On 14 March, the Registrar of Societies announced that the Movement for
Multiparty Democracy (MMD), the party that lost last September's election after
two decades in power, would cease to operate as a political party due to the
alleged non-payment of dues over the past 20 years. The registrar called for
by-elections for the 53 parliamentary seats held by the MMD.
In Fitch's view, it is too early to tell if this is simply the actions of an
over-zealous official, or whether the decision was politically motivated, with
negative consequences for democracy and governance, factors which Fitch has
traditionally regarded as amongst Zambia's rating strengths. However, the
agency's revision of Zambia's Outlook to Negative on 1 March 2012 reflected
Fitch's concerns about some of the government's early actions and announcements,
which have brought into question the direction of government policy. This latest
development only increases the agency's concerns over policy direction and
governance quality.
It is not obligatory under the Act for the Registrar to suspend a society that
has not paid its dues. Furthermore, a society should be given at least 21 days
to respond to any allegations. In addition, the Registrar does not have the
authority to dismiss elected parliamentarians and call for by-elections. The
Registrar may therefore have overstepped its mandate. The high court has
subsequently halted the suspension and ruled that by-elections to fill the
party's seats in parliament must await the outcome of a legal challenge to the
suspension.
However, even if the decision is overturned by the courts, Fitch highlights
again the risks associated with sending a negative message on matters relating
to economic policy, property rights and respect for the rule of law. This is
particularly the case in a year that the government will seek to raise USD500m
from international capital markets in a debut eurobond.
If the decision to de-register the MMD is upheld and by-elections are called,
there will also be adverse fiscal consequences. Holding elections will put
unnecessary strain on the budget or divert funds from much-needed capital
spending. Furthermore, if donors believe governance is deteriorating, they could
decide to suspend aid, which makes up 7% of government revenue. This has been a
response to similar events in other aid recipients in Africa and elsewhere in
the past. It also risks sparking political instability, particularly given the
support the MMD still garners in rural areas.
Fitch will continue to monitor this issue closely, and the government's actions
and policy announcements more generally over the coming months. Evidence that
the fiscal position is being damaged and growth eroded through a weaker
investment environment would have negative implications for the rating.