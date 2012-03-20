(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 -
Summary analysis -- Lowell Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 20-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based Lowell Group Ltd. (Lowell) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the company's concentration in the U.K. distressed
debt purchase market and the operational--including regulatory--risks inherent
in its activities. The ratings also take into account the increase in leverage
in 2012--as measured by its debt to tangible equity--although we expect it to
reduce rapidly. We consider that Lowell's profitability and cash flow
generation have continued to improve over the past few years. Nevertheless, we
consider this track record to be relatively short, and believe that the
current build-up phase of the company's receivables portfolio constrains net
cash flow generation after we deduct acquisition spend. We view Lowell's
leading market position, marked revenue growth trajectory, focus on in-house
recoveries--with little recourse to litigation--and continued investments in
proprietary data mining capabilities as positive rating factors.
Leeds-based Lowell is the U.K.'s leading purchaser of distressed consumer
debt. It had total assets of about GBP280 million at end-November 2011, and in
excess of 8 million customer accounts. Along with its peers, Lowell is exposed
to material credit risk as it holds highly distressed receivables. Players in
the market may misjudge the quality of the receivables at the time of purchase
and collect less than originally expected, leading to a mispricing risk.
Changes in the economy could also affect collections. Despite the worsening
economy that U.K. households face, Lowell's good track record to date gives us
comfort and we consider that the company's customer data intelligence systems
give it a competitive advantage. The granularity of the portfolio and sector
diversification also help mitigate this risk, in our view.
We consider operational risk to be one of the main risks the company faces.
This is due to the regulatory system in which the company operates, the
importance that vendors attach to the reputation of the potential debt
purchasers, generally higher employee turnover in the industry, and, finally,
the reliance on IT systems as a central part of the company's processes. We
consider that the company has an adequate control framework in place to manage
this risk.
Although U.K. households have been facing a materially worse economy since
2008, collections have increased continuously during the August full-year 2008
to full-year 2011 period, supported by strong growth in the portfolio of
receivables. Pretax profit (excluding noncash coupon payment on the preference
shares) in full-year 2011 was broadly flat year on year, but markedly above
that in previous years. At the same time, EBITDA has followed a strong growth
path over the past four years, reaching about GBP85 million excluding portfolio
amortization in full-year 2011, and GBP43 million on a reported basis.
Lowell's leverage at end-August 2011, measured as the ratio of gross debt to
tangible equity (including preferred shares), was moderate at 1.4x. Pro forma
figures based on the new financing structure indicate that the ratio will
increase markedly in full-year 2012--after excluding goodwill created on
ownership change in September 2011--but we expect this to decrease rapidly to
closer to 3x by 2014 based on our expectation of earnings retention. Our view
is also supported by the expected absence of dividend payments in the coming
years to support business growth. Strong EBITDA generation results in adequate
EBITDA-to-interest expenses and debt-to-EBITDA ratios.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Lowell reflects our expectation that the group's underlying
performance should continue to improve, and of sustained further growth in total collections.
We could lower the ratings on Lowell if net debt to tangible equity failed to decrease in
the next two years closer toward 3x, or if we see evidence of a failure in its control
framework, adverse changes in the regulatory environment or material worsening in collections
against management's expectations.
Conversely, a lengthening of the company's financial track record, reduction in the
company's leverage, or successful diversification into new segments could, over time, lead to a
positive rating action, although we consider the upward potential to be limited at present.