(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk. ---------------------------- 18-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Oct-2012 B/-- B/--
28-Jun-2011 NR/-- NR/--
15-Apr-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================