(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Lightpoint Pan-European CLO 2007-1 by applying our relevant criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class B, C, and E notes.

-- At the same time, we have also affirmed our ratings on the class A and D notes.

-- Lightpoint Pan-European CLO 2007-1 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Lightpoint Pan-European CLO 2007-1 PLC's class B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.