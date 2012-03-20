(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Air India Charters Limited's (AICL) INR950m
non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)'.
The rating reflects the absolute, unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
extended by the Government of India (GoI, Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB-'/Stable)
for timely repayment of both principal and interest. The rating is further
supported by the guarantee structure, which ensures timely debt servicing. The
guarantee is legal, valid and binding even in the event AICL turns insolvent and
files for protection under the Sick Industrial Companies Act or any similar
legislation.
The NCDs were issued on 26 March 2010 and have a 10-year tenor, with principal
redemption as a bullet repayment at maturity. Interest payments are made
bi-annually on 31 March and 30 September. AICL has opened a no-lien trust and
retention account (TRA) with Standard Chartered Bank to meet its bond
obligations.
The TRA bank statements confirm that AICL has been timely funding the account to
adequate extent since September 2010 as per the terms of the guarantee
structure.
Fitch notes that failure of the GoI to meet timely obligation on invocation of
the guarantee, non-compliance of the payment mechanism for repayment of the
rated instrument, and any change in the GoI's policy that provides protection to
AICL from its creditors in case of its insolvency will lead to a ratings
downgrade.
AICL is a GoI enterprise and 100% subsidiary of Air India Limited's (AIL). The
latter reports to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, GoI. AICL has 21 aircrafts -17
owned and four on finance lease. For the financial year ended 31 March 2011
(FY11) AICL reported operating revenues of INR13,112.8m (FY10: INR13,453.5m)
with an EBITDA loss of INR125m (an EBITDA loss of INR338.3m). As at FYE11, it
had total debt of INR36,761.5m (FYE10: INR38,722.9m).